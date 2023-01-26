R- Day: Assam CM Pays Tribute to The Heroic Martyrs

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conducted the flag hoisting ceremony at Khanapara veterinary field on the occasion of 74th Republic day, wherein he started the program with a poem by Prasannalal Chowdhury. He alongside wished the people of the state a “Happy Republic Day” and paid tribute to the heroic martyrs with the ushering of “terms of the Constitution of India are not limited to law”.

He started off with the speech by saying; “The socialism of our Constitution is welfare socialism. It is said that our socialism has nothing to do with Western Marxism. But, secularism does not mean appeasement of any particular religion for us'

Our country welcomes Jews, Islam, etc. as Indians. However, India is not a state; India is a civilization, which has laid the foundation of modern India. Meanwhile, India has become one of the world's democracies thanks to the hard work of the people

Prime Minister has transformed the dream of immortality into the consciousness of the people of India. Socialism was born in India much earlier than Western Marxism. The rehearsals for a new India have begun under the leadership of the Prime Minister.

He however in his speech also stated that, India has undergone a spectacular change since Modi took office and Modi's dream of Digital India has taken India far off today.

The positive growth that happened is that, the entire Indian economy is moving forward in a digital medium today' and it is a proud moment for us as India's economy has emerged as the fifth largest economy in the world. ‘G20’ presidency makes India proud'. The project of Madhavdev Kalakshetra to be completed this year'

Jongal Balhu Fort has been turned into a tourist destination and big social events is to be held during Bohag Bihu'

It is also promised that government will eradicate poverty by 2023 along with which, another 8 lakh women to be covered under Arunodoi scheme. There will be new ration cards will be made available for 4 million people to eradicate poverty. Along with which, 100,000 metric tons of paddy will be purchased from farmers on January and make it procured by February.

He also assured that, the time is not far when the dream of 1 lakh government jobs is coming true'. Also, he also made announcement of Sports Festival to be held in 2023'

There will be initiatives for resettlement to families of policemen who sacrificed for the sake of the motherland. However, government employees are granted leave on February 9-10, as it is necessary to consider these two days as days of worship of parents.

However, Health Services Festival to be held on the model of Gunotsav in order to provide quality medical services'

The CM called on all Alphas to return as the environment of 24 years ago is not there today and the time of Alpha's birth is not the same as the time of now. He also stated that, the BTR agreement will include 43 Boro villages, 17 forest villages while the Chief Minister's speech concluded with a poem by Ambikagiri Roy Chowdhury.