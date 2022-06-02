Racism Against NE Students Reduced Due To PM Modi's Outreach: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the discrimination against students from the northeast has reduced due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s outreach in the region in the last few years.

While addressing a press conference, CM Sarma said that such discrimination against the students has "gone down to a huge extent".

"If you look at the last 2-3 years, because of PM Modi's huge outreach to the northeast now racial discrimination against students of the northeast has suddenly gone down to a huge extent," he said.

The chief minister later took to Twitter and lauded PM Modi’s "visionary leadership", and said that he has "repositioned India as a strong global power".

"A new wave of growth & development has swept across NE in the past 8 years under Adarniya @narendramodi ji's guidance. On behalf of the people of Assam, I express my heartfelt gratitude to Hon'ble PM for unlocking NE's potential, making it new engine of India's growth," he tweeted.