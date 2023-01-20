Raimona National Park Receives Forensic DNA Analysis Support from Aaranyak

Wildlife Genetics Laboratory of Aaranyak has extended forensic DNA analysis support to Raimona National Park in Kokrajhar district of Assam.

The analysis support has been extended for carrying out an investigation on one wildlife crime case under Kachugaon Division.

In a recent report submitted to the Divisional Forest Officer, Kachugaon Division, the laboratory has assisted in species identification and the wild origin of suspected meat samples confiscated by the authorities.

Udayan Borthakur, Senior Scientist and founder Head of the Wildlife Genetics Division at Aaranyak said, “We are happy to extend forensic DNA analysis support to Raimona National Park and assist the park management in combating wildlife crime in the area.”

Aaranyak’s Wildlife Genetics Laboratory, has been providing wildlife forensic DNA analysis service to Assam Forest Department since 2014.

Recently the laboratory has also extended its support to the Arunachal Pradesh Forest Department in forensic DNA investigation in two wildlife crime cases under the Pakke Wildlife Sanctuary Division and Hapoli Wildlife Division of Arunachal Pradesh.

The laboratory is the first of its kind in the Northeast in undertaking wildlife genetic research as well as forensic DNA investigations.