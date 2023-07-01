Rainfall Likely To Lash Assam Till Wednesday, RMC Issues Orange Alert

With the continuation of moisture incursion due to strong low-level southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to Northeast India, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Saturday has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall/thunderstorms with lightning in Assam during the next five days.
The weather department has issued orange alert in several districts in the Lower Assam region, whereas, yellow alert has been issued for other districts.
Meanwhile, the advisory urges the residents to be prepared for rough conditions.
Probable Impacts
1. Visibility may become poor due to intense spell of rainfall leading to traffic congestion.
2. Temporary Disruption of traffic due to water logging in roads/ uprooting of trees/ breaking of tree branches leading to increased travel time.
3. Uprooting of trees may cause damages to power sector
4. Possibility of damages to vulnerable structures due to heavy to very heavy rain
5. Partial Damages to Kutcha Houses and Huts due to uprooting of trees.
6. Possibilities of Flash floods due to intense spell of rainfall.
7. Water logging / flooding in many parts of low lying areas.
8. Land slides/mud slide/land slip very likely.
9. Heavy rainfall may damage the standing crops and vegetables in the maturity stage.
10. Lightning may injure people and cattle at open place.
11. Dispersion of soil from the field and hence seed displacement and poor germination of seeds.
Actions suggested
• Follow traffic advisories issued, if any.
• Avoid staying in vulnerable structure.
• Propping of the vegetable pandals recommended.
• Take shelter during thunderstorm/lightning activities.
• Provide mulch at the base of the crop to prevent soil and root damage.
• Avoid working in the fields during thunderstorm/lightning period and ensure proper mechanism to avoid runoff in case of rain.
• Postpone sowing of rice, jute, maize and vegetables; if already sown, avoid water stagnation in the field and cover the seeded area with natural mulching materials like straw, farm residues etc.
• Be Updated.