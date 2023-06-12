Rajinder Kumar Bhumbla Assumes Charge as Inspector General of SSB

Rajinder Kumar Bhumbla, IG assumed the charge of Inspector General in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Frontier Guwahati on Monday. He was welcomed with Guard of Honour and presented traditional Assamese Gamcha and bouquet by Sanjeev Sharma, the outgoing IG.
Bhumbla interacted with all the Officers and officials of Frontier Guwahati and motivated them to meet the highest standards of professionalism. Later during the day, he reviewed the Ops preparedness of the Units under Frontier Guwahati.
Rajinder Kumar Bhumbla is 1987 batch Direct Entry SSB Cadre Officer who has served in various formations of SSB in different capacities. He has also served in the NSG.
After assumption of charge as IG Frontier Hqrs. Guwahati, Bhumbla asserted that the mandate of SSB is to create a sense of security among the border population besides its primary role of securing the Indo–Bhutan borders.
He emphasized on the co-operation of all concerned stakeholders for effective border management in the state.
Frontier Guwahati SSB is guarding 227 KMs Indo-Bhutan Border effectively, which falls under District Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Udalguri.