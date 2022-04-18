Rajnath Singh To Visit Assam On April 23

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to visit Assam on April 23 and will participate in a function honouring the war heroes of 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state government reviewed the preparation for the program today along with Cabinet members.

He further said that an award ceremony will be held on April 23 in the presence of Singh to honour the supreme sacrifice of soldiers who took part in 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War

Though several officers and personnel from the region played a catalyst’s role in Bangladesh Liberation War, a little was known. These officers trained and equipped thousands of freedom fighters of the Mukti Bahini to take on the Pakistani army.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be visiting Assam’s Dibrugarh on April 28 and will inaugurate the Assam Medical College along with seven cancer hospitals across the state.

He will also address a public gathering later in the day at Khanikar police reserve field.

PM Modi’s last visit in Assam was in March, 2021 to campaign for the BJP ahead of the Assam Assembly elections.

Also Read: Lt General Manoj Pande Appointed New Army Chief