Rakibul Hussain Questions CM’s Move to Allot 3,000 Bighas Tribal Land to Adani

Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain on Thursday raised sharp objections over the Assam government’s decision to allocate 3,000 bighas of land to Adani Group for setting up a cement factory, questioning the transfer of tribal belt land to a private corporate.

“The court has already taken up the matter with seriousness. The big question is—how could the Chief Minister hand over tribal belt land to Adani?” Hussain told reporters in New Delhi.

Rakibul Hussain Clarifies Stand: ‘We Want an IIM in Assam, Never Opposed It’

On the issue of establishing an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Assam, Hussain clarified that there was never any opposition from his side. “Who would oppose an IIM in Assam? At that time, another subject was under discussion in the Parliament and our protest was related to that issue. We certainly want an IIM in Assam,” he said.

The Congress MP has expressed strong reaction over the formation of the Zila Parishad in Dhubri under the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).

The MP met with Jitendra Singh, AICC General Secretary and in charge of Assam, to discuss the entire development in detail. During the meeting, he urged the party leadership to constitute an inquiry committee and take necessary action within the next 10 days.

Hussain further expressed his concerns about the implementation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) framework in Assam, cautioning against policies that may adversely impact local communities.

