Ranjit Bora Murder Case: Another Arrested From Shah Alam Gang

One more person has been arrested from the gang of Shah Alam in relation to the Ranjit Bora murder case.

The arrest was made from Kahilipara locality of Guwahati.

The Shah Alam Gang member was identified as Haren Patgiri. He is 25 years of age and hails from Dispur.

As revealed by the sources, Haren was involved in the Mukalmua Robbery on November 21 last year that claimed the life of businessman Ranjit Bora.

Haren was arrested in a joint operation by the Crime Branch and the Dispur Police.

The convict was handed over to the Mukalmua Police later.

Earlier, during the initial hours of Saturday, the prime accused in businessman Ranjit Bora murder case, was allegedly shot dead by police after he tried escaping from custody.

According to information, Shah Alam had fled from police custody on Thursday with handcuffs on while he was being taken to Botahghuli for conducting a search operation.

He was shot dead at Jorabat in the outskirts of Guwahati by a team of Satgaon police.

The police said that Shah Alam was shot in the chest two times, resulting in his death.

Previously on February 10, Shah Alam tried to commit suicide while he was inside the lockup.

According to the police, Talukdar broke a toilet mug and tried to cut his hand with the broken part of the mug. However, he was found by the police in a bloodied condition, who rushed him for medical attention.

On February 6, the Dispur Police got custody of Shah Alam Talukdar for seven days. He was the mastermind of the six-member gang who had planned and plotted the murder of the Guwahati-based businessman Ranjit Bora.

On February 5, many facts regarding past crimes in which Talukdar was involved had come to the fore. As per reports, Shah Alam had illegally occupied the building of an elderly couple for running a school named Excel Academy in Guwahati’s Panjabari.