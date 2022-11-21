Assam: Ranoj Pegu Launch 3 Apps to Solve Problems of Teachers

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu launched three apps at the office of the Director of Comprehensive Education Mission on Monday to solve problems of teachers through digital mode and to bring dynamism and transparency in the educational work of educational institutions in the state.

The apps have been launched for improving the facilities of 26,000 contractual teachers and 9,000 state pool teachers.

According to sources, the education officers will monitor the performance of contractual teachers through the app following which annual income will be increased on the basis of their performance. The teachers can also do their own assessments through the app.

Another app is launched to improve the infrastructure of schools.

Pegu said that there are 46,000 schools in the state and in this app daily information on infrastructure, measures for infrastructure development will be updated.