No Necessity of Additional Teachers in Assam: Ranoj Pegu

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Wednesday said that there is no necessity of additional teachers in the state. “There are 2 lakhs 21 thousand 47 teachers in the state against 49 lakhs students,” said Pegu while addressing a press conference at Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission in Guwahati.

While talking about abolishing the posts of teachers, Pegu said that these posts are ineffective adding that before abolishing the 8000 posts, the contractual teachers’ jobs have been regularized. He further stated that the posts have been abolished in the interest of maintaining financial integrity.

“There are enough teachers against students in the schools and at present there are 4000 vacant posts of teachers in the schools which will be filled up soon and that more posts will be created if necessary,” he added.

He further stated that the government is successful in improving the infrastructure of the schools. “The schools have shown good results and drop out percentage in higher education have been reduced,” the minister said.

He also announced that the TET examination will be conducted again. He also claimed that the state’s education system has been improved compared to the previous years.