Ranoj Pegu Clarifies On Court Case On Appointment Of C-TET Candidates

Assam cabinet minister for education, Ranoj Pegu on Friday clarified on the situation involving court case on the appointment of C-TET candidates. Taking to Twitter, Pegu shared a release that brought to light some facts pertaining to the case.
The ongoing court case numbered WP(C)-1615/2023-Banjit Chutia & 9 Ors is regarding a case filed by Banjit Chutia challenging the criteria that allow both L1 and L2 in case of CTET-qualified candidates.
Ranoj Pegu said that a hearing of the case took place on Thursday with the Advocate General appearing for the state. Sharing the release on Twitter, he wrote, "Drawing attention to news about C-TET qualified candidates appointed recently, I would like to give the facts."
The release mentioned about a rider clause which stated "The appointment made vide this order shall be subject to outcome of writ petition No. WP(C)No. 1615/2023 Banjit Chutia & 9 others -vs- State of Assam and/or further order of the Hon'ble Gauhati High Court", clarified the education minister.
It read, "Before the appointment was given on 25th May/2023, as per the order of the Hon'ble High court a rider has been given at the bottom of the appointment letters as "The appointment made vide this order shall be subject to outcome of writ petition No. WP(C)No. 1615/2023 Banjit Chutia & 9 others -vs- State of Assam and/or further order of the Hon'ble Gauhati High Court."
The release further read, "The case came up yesterday, and the learned Advocate General argued - we have given appointment as per the order of the Hon'ble High court to around 4000 candidates, therefore, if the order of the court goes against the appointment, then all those 4000 candidates will be affected and all of them would come to the court. Therefore, this case is no longer maintainable."
"The learned AG further argued that if the court is to proceed with the hearing of this case then let all the appointed candidates be parties in the case since all of them are going to be affected by any adverse order from the court."
This is the point that the media has taken up in their papers and electronic media now, said Ranoj Pegu.
The release also cited media reports mentioning that all the appointed LP and UP teachers under the Education Department is going to be 'parties' in the High Court.
Lastly, the petitioner's advocate, sought some time to take further instructions from the petitioners and thus the case has been listed again after summer vacation of the High Court, the communique concluded.