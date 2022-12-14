Ranoj Pegu Pays Sudden Visit to HS Schools in Bajali

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu made a sudden visit to two educational institutions in Assam’s Bajali district on Wednesday.

He visited Bajali Higher Secondary School and Bhawanipur Higher Secondary School in the district.

During his visit, Pegu warned journalists in the guise of teachers and that action will be taken against those accused of doing journalism as a teacher.

Meanwhile, the education minister announced that Bajali Higher Secondary School will be developed as a model school and construction of the new building will start soon.

Earlier today, Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) announced the dates for Higher Secondary examination. The HS final exam will be commenced from February 20, 2023 to March 20.

The practical examination will be held from January 25 to February 15.