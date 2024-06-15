Red Alert Issued by IMD for Dima-Hasao Due to Heavy Rain: Trains Cancelled and Rescheduled

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the Dima-Hasao area of the Lumding-Badarpur hill section, predicting heavy rainfall over the next two days. In response to the forecast, N. F. Railway has taken precautionary measures affecting several train services in the region.
Cancelled Trains:
Train no. 15617 (Guwahati - Dullabcherra) Express
Train no. 15611 (Rangiya – Silchar) Express
Train no. 15641 (Silchar – New Tinsukia) Express
These trains, scheduled to commence their journeys on June 15, 2024, have been cancelled.
Train no. 15615/15616 (Guwahati – Silchar - Guwahati) Express
Train no. 15618 (Dullabcherra - Guwahati) Express
Train no. 15612 (Silchar – Rangiya) Express
Train no. 15642 (New Tinsukia - Silchar) Express
These trains, which were set to depart on June 16, 2024, have also been cancelled.
Rescheduled Train:
Train no. 15626 (Agartala – Deoghar) Express, originally scheduled to depart on June 15, 2024 at 19:00 hours, will now depart at 23:30 hours.
In statement, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) authorities stated that they are closely monitoring the situation around the clock and are prepared to take further necessary actions to ensure passenger safety.
Weather Forecast:
According to the IMD report, a cyclonic circulation persists over northeast Assam, with a trough extending from central Uttar Pradesh to east Meghalaya. This weather system is expected to bring light to moderate rain across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura over the next five days. Additionally, isolated thunderstorms and lightning are likely in these regions.
Warnings:
Day 1: Heavy to Very Heavy rainfall with Extremely Heavy rain at isolated places over Meghalaya, and Heavy rain at isolated places over Assam and other northeastern states.
Day 2: Similar warnings with heavy rainfall expected over Meghalaya and Assam.
Day 3, 4, 5: Continued likelihood of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in the region.
The IMD has advised residents and authorities to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions during this period of inclement weather.
Stay tuned for further updates as the situation develops.