Refrain From Joining ULFA-I, Join the Indian Army: Lt General RP Kalita

The Lt General RP Kalita, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command on Tuesday claimed that fewer Assamese youths are keen to join the Indian Army due to a lack of awareness. Moreover, a section of youth are still joining outlawed factions like United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) to mislead the younger generation, thus, society has a lot of responsibilities in this regard, he said.
Addressing the media here at a programme in Guwahati Press Club, Lt. General RP Kalita said, “Peace has returned to Assam for the last 10 years, infrastructure has improved. Development work has been done, so I urge the younger generation not to ruin their lives by joining any extremist organisation.”
Sharing about his military journey, Lt. General Kalita said that it was his dream to become a successful officer in the Indian Army.
“It took a lot of hard work to fulfill that dream. All credit goes to my parents for all the success that I have achieved so far,” Lt. General Kalita added.
Lt. General Kalita stated that work has been ongoing for the past two decades to resist China's aggressive behaviour along the frontiers of the Northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, despite challenges in the midst of Himalayan belt.
On this context, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command said, “No war in the world can be won only with the help of the armed forces.”
The Eastern Command is comprised of nine states. The Eastern Command is also in charge of all the eight Northeastern states including West Bengal, Lt. General Kalita asserted.
Kalita also explaimed that a lot of work has been done for the past few years to prevent Narco Terrorism in the states of Northeast.
He also shared his personal interests on Assamese food culture and craving for Poita Bhaat (fermented rice), Daal, Aloo Pitika (mashed potatoes) and Bhoot Jolokia (Ghost Chilies) since his childhood days.
Kalita further enlightened the media about he gained his interests in joining the Indian Armed Forces by reading Hindu Mythological Sanskrit epic Mahabharata.