DU Ragging Case: Registrar, Chief Warden Being Questioned

The Registrar and Chief Warden of Dibrugarh University were being interrogated in connection the recent ragging case of the university.

According to sources, the university formed a high-level committee to investigate the serious matter.

The registrar and chief warden have been identified as Dr Paramananda Sonowal and Prof. Kalyan Bhuyan.

Few days back, a student from commerce department, identified as Anand Sarma, was compelled to jump off a two-storey building to get rid of physical and mental assault by seniors in the name of ragging.

He sustained major injuries and also broke his backbone.

Earlier today he underwent a successful surgery. The surgery was conducted under the expert observation of specialist Dr. Pannalal. The surgery was done to fix his backbone which was shattered as he jumped off the second floor of his hostel to save himself from ragging by seniors.