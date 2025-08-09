Rengma Forest in Uriamghat Sees Green Revival; Plantation Drive Begins

The Rengma Reserved Forest in Assam's Uriamghat is once again turning green. After recent eviction drives by the Assam Forest Department, tree plantation activities have resumed in the Rengma forest area starting Saturday.

Notably, in the first phase, 15,000 Uriam saplings were planted at Sonari Bil in Uriamghat today, marking the beginning of large-scale afforestation efforts in the reserved forest.

The plantation program was graced by the presence of Assam Government’s Special Chief Secretary (Forest), Environment, Forest and Climate Change M.K. Yadav; Golaghat District Commissioner Pulak Mahanta; Sarupathar Sub-Divisional Commissioner; Golaghat Superintendent of Police, senior officers from the Forest Department, senior CRPF officials acting as neutral observers, and Pradip Swargiary, executive member of the Boro Kachari Welfare Council, among many residents.

The Forest Department also emphasised plans to develop the Rengma Reserved Forest into an Eco-Tourism site and Village Tourism destination by involving local communities.

M.K. Yadav, Special Chief Secretary (Forest), Environment, Forest and Climate Change, said, “I feel very fortunate that during my tenure, I was able to contribute to tree planting efforts in the Rengma Reserved Forest. This achievement is thanks to the dedication and vision of our Honourable Chief Minister, whom we in the Forest Department greatly salute. Additionally, the Nagaland government has shown a strong commitment to this cause. The area boasts some truly beautiful spots that visitors can come and experience. We are focused on rejuvenating this region into a majestic natural haven through extensive tree plantation drives.”

The Changing Face of Rengma Forest

Once plagued by illegal encroachments and becoming a hotbed of crime, the Rengma Reserved Forest, located at the foot of the Doyang and Rengma rivers on the Uriamghat border, is now breathing freely. The rivers themselves have resumed their natural flow, while the forest, amid the misty morning calm, seems to have regained its pristine beauty.

The local community feels a renewed connection with the forest, as young people are now freely visiting previously dangerous areas. They hope to see the Rengma Reserved Forest return to its former glory.

Local youths have called on the state government to continue afforestation and develop new plans that can attract tourists. They emphasised the importance of promoting eco-tourism and rural tourism to bring sustainable economic benefits to the area.

If the government and Forest Department, with the support of the local people, develop the Rengma Reserved Forest as a tourist destination, it has the potential to attract many visitors, similar to places like Nameri, Manas, and Pobitora. At the same time, this initiative can empower local youth economically, providing them with opportunities and strengthening the community.

