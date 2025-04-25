Renowned Artist Renu Mahanta Passes Away at 86

Acclaimed artist and writer Renu Mahanta breathed her last on Friday due to age-related ailments, leaving behind a legacy of artistic excellence and cultural contribution. She was 86.

Born on June 1, 1938, Renu Mahanta was the daughter of the eminent scholar Sahityacharya Mitradev Mahanta. Her passing has cast a shadow of sorrow over Nagaon's Natun Amolapatty locality, where she resided.

Widely recognized as a self-taught artist, Mahanta earned admiration for her contributions to music, literature, and drama. Her notable literary works include Suror Anjali, Amar Sampad, and Fokorar Thunpak, which reflect her deep engagement with Assamese culture and heritage.

Many of her songs have been rendered by celebrated artists such as Archana Mahanta, Dwijen Mahanta, Ariful Haque, Mousumi Mahanta, and Trisha Rani Saikia, through various Anatar Kendras (radio centres). Additionally, her lyrics have been featured in several audio cassettes and CDs by various prominent singers over the years.

Beyond writing and music, Renu Mahanta was also a distinguished actress, contributing significantly to Assamese theatre and performance arts.

Originally hailing from Jorhat, Mahanta married the late Hemendra Nath Mahanta of Nagaon in 1959. At the time of her passing, she is survived by her three children.

Her demise marks the end of a vibrant era in Assam's cultural landscape, but her creative spirit will continue to inspire generations to come.