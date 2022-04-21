Renowned Assamese Actor Gyanendra Pallav Baruah Passes Away

Noted Assamese actor Gyanendra Pallav Baruah passed away on Thursday morning. The actor was suffering from liver disease.

Husband of RJ Megha, Baruah died at his residence in Hengrabari in Guwahati.

He acted in the famous Assamese film ‘Mon Jai’ among others. He also received two awards for his acting. He was awarded Best Actor award for ‘Me and My Sister’.

He also acted in one of the famous Assamese serials ‘Anuradha’ along with co-star Zubeen Garg, Nabadip Borgohain.

The Assamese film industry mourned the sudden demise of the actor.

Also Read: Assam to File Interlocutory Application in SC Seeking Aadhar Cards for 28L People