Renowned Assamese Filmmaker Hemen Das Passes Away

Renowned Assamese filmmaker Hemen Das passed away on Friday at the age of 77 years.
Among his best-known films are Mriganabhi, Junj, and Gorokhiya. He was a Jury Member for the National Film Award as well as for the Indian Panorama for the Feature and Non-feature category, and also the Critics Jury for the 13th International Children's Film Festival, India.
Hemen Das had been presented with the National Film Award for his work on Junj. He also has several books to his name which he authored. He was a beneficiary of the state government's 'Assam Silpi Pension Scheme' which is a welfare scheme to support local artisans.
Hemen Das was an Ex-Board Member of Central Board of Film Certification, an Executive Council, and a General Body Member of Children's Film Society, India.
He contributed to literary, cultural, and thought-provoking articles in English and Vernacular dailies, periodicals, and journals of Assam.
His published books Natya Silpa, Pom Khedi, Cinema Cinema, Abhinay, Akonihat-Cinema Nriman Koro Aha, Chalachitrar Prasangat and a compilation of books Xilpachinta based on Drama, Acting, and Film are considered to be significant.