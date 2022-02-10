Renowned Doctor, Litterateur Dr. Dilip Baruah Passes Away

Renowned doctor, litterateur, dramatist Dr. Dilip Baruah passed away on Thursday morning. He died at 5.45 am today at Dispur Polyclinic after being under treatment for 9 days. He was suffering from kidney related ailments.

Other than his service as a doctor, Dr. Baruah also contributed in the field of literature, social service in Nagaon. His death is a great loss for Nagaon and also for the entire state.

He completed his Master of Surgery in 1979 and served as a teacher at Medical College from 1966 to 1980. After he was transferred to Nagaon, he served the people as a doctor at Neli and Doboka among other places.

Dr. Baruah has written more than 36 plays out of which 10 plays have been selected for screening at Sangeet Natak Academy. He also received CM’s Best Community Award.

He left behind his son and wife.