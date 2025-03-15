Renowned Litterateur and Singer Dr. Lakshahira Das Passes Away at 94

Eminent litterateur, lyricist, poet and singer Dr. Lakshahira Das breathed her last in the early hours of Saturday following a cardiac arrest. She passed away at 2:30 AM at her residence in Guwahati's Rajgarh. She was 94 years old at the time of her demise.

Born on February 13, 1931, in Sualkuchi, Lakshahira Das was the mother of renowned ghazal singer Anirban Das. She was a recognized lyricist of Guwahati Akashvani (All India Radio). In 2022, Das was honored with the Achiever Award by 'Pratidin Time'. In 1968, she received the Best Playback Singer Award for the film Lachit Barphukan.

She retired from her professional career in 1993 as the Head Professor of the Department of Education at Gauhati University. In 2003, she was conferred the Silpi Award by the Assam Government. The distinguished artist and scholar was also a recipient of the prestigious Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Award.

Lakshahira Das is the only female artist from Assam to receive approval and recognition of All India Radio as a lyricist, composer and singer in 1948, all while she was pursuing her under graduation degree at Cotton College.

Das has composed nearly 2,000 songs in the past 60 years, and lent her voice to various LPs and records of acclaimed artistes such as Ambikagiri Ray Choudhury, Umesh Chandra Choudhury and Nalini Bala Devi. As many as 22 of her compositions have been recorded by the Gramophone Company of India (HMV), which includes different variations of Borgeet, Lokageet, traditional songs and Adhunik geet alike. She has translated and recorded nearly 50 Rabindra Sangeets for All India Radio.