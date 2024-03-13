Renowned Novelist Arun Goswami Passes Away at 80

Renowned novelist cum short story writer, Arun Goswami, has passed away on Tuesday night following prolonged illness. He was 80.
Goswami breathed his last at around 9.45 pm this morning at the Mission Hospital in Jorhat where he was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for the past few days.
Born in Assam's Dergaon, Arun Goswami was known for his time-capturing novels and interesting short stories. He also achieved the world record for writing the longest book, which spans over 10,000 pages. Goswami was a highly productive writer and his works reflected a sense of social responsibility.
Goswami was known for being straightforward and had consistently written about the issue of insurgency in Assam.
Among his many books, 'Kalakshana' and 'Salanta Biborini' stood out as two of his highly acclaimed creations, gaining significant popularity. Goswami was not just a writer; he also held a reputable position as a political analyst.