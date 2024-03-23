Reports of Rhino-Poaching Incident at Kaziranga Misleading & Inaccurate

The reports of a rhino found dead with its horn removed at the Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve in Assam have been refuted as 'fallacious' and 'inaccurate'.
The Press Information Bureau (PIB) of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) clarified this in a statement issued on Saturday.
Earlier today, media reports surfaced claiming that a rhino was found dead with its horn severed by poachers at the national park.
According to the PIB, an adult male rhino carcass was detected in the early hours of 23rd March 2024 by the forest patrolling staff at the western side of Tunikati Anti-poaching Camp under Burapahar Range, Ghorakati, Kaziranga Tiger Reserve.
As clarified by Sonali Ghosh, Director, KNPTR, the rhino had severe facial injury marks and deep wounds which were later confirmed in the post-mortem conducted as incisor wounds inflicted by another male rhino due to infighting. The nasal bone and part of the horn was found to be intact. No bullet injury was detected during the examination. The rhino is estimated to be past its prime at more than 25 years and had likely lost its battle to a younger, stronger male.