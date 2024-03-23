Reports of Rhino-Poaching Incident at Kaziranga Misleading & Inaccurate

As clarified by Sonali Ghosh, Director, KNPTR, the rhino had severe facial injury marks and deep wounds which were later confirmed in the post-mortem conducted as incisor wounds inflicted by another male rhino due to infighting. The nasal bone and part of the horn was found to be intact. No bullet injury was detected during the examination. The rhino is estimated to be past its prime at more than 25 years and had likely lost its battle to a younger, stronger male.