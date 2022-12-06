Assam: 84 Reptiles Rescued in Jorabat

As many as 84 reptiles of three different species were rescued from forest department vehicles in Assam’s Jorabat on Tuesday.

According to sources, the vehicles carrying the rescued reptiles were en route to Gujarat from Imphal.

Notably, they had permission from Border Customs Department of Imphal and Chief Conservator of Forest of Manipur.

They were given permission to take the reptiles to Gujarat.

Meanwhile, the forest department is thoroughly checking the documents before releasing the animals.

As the investigation is still underway, the forest department seized the reptiles and took them to Assam State Zoo in Guwahati.

In the month of October, 13 exotic animals were rescued in Cachar district.

A forest department staff of the Cachar district said that when locals informed the forest department that some monkeys were found in the tea garden they rushed to the spot.