Republic Day: Security Beefed up At Guwahati Railway Station

Security measures have been beefed up in Guwahati Railway Station in Paltan Bazar ahead of Republic Day. The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has made tight security measures at the railway stations in the region.

In Guwahati, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) have jointly increased security vigil and conducted security checking at platforms, passengers, and railway tracks with sniffer dog squads.

The RPF personnel are also monitoring all security measures, with CCTVs installed at the railway station and the entry-exit points. To deal with any untoward situation, security personnel have been deployed at various points of the railway station.

The additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM), Guwahati railway station, said that in view of security reasons ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, additional entry points have been closed.

The ADRM said that they have reduced the entry points to two and exit points to one at Guwahati railway station. “We have deployed RPF personnel at other side entry points. We have alerted RPF to ensure that no untoward incident should happen on or before January 26,” the ADRM said.

"We are also checking the unvaccinated passengers and a vaccination counter has also been opened here so that unvaccinated people can get the Covid-19 vaccine,” the ADRM of Guwahati railway station said.