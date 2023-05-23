Residential House, 7 Shops Gutted in Separate Fire Incidents in Assam

At least seven business establishments and a residential house were completely gutted in separate fire incidents in Assam on Monday night.
A fire broke out in a marketplace in Jogighopa’s Chalantapara area under Bongaigaon district, resulting in the damage of seven shops. The blaze erupted at a hotel that later got spread to other shops adjacent to it. In the incident, items worth over lakhs were reduced to ashes.
The police arrived at the spot along with fire tenders and doused the flames with the help of locals.
The shops that were gutted down in the fire belonged to Zamal Uddin, Zakir Hussain, Kurman Ali, Majid Ali, Nazmul Haque, Rastum Ali and Rafikul Islam.
In a separate fire incident, a residential house in the Bihpuria area under the Lakhimpur district caught fire. Soon after the incident, the locals swung into action and were able to douse the flames.
The fire in the residential house belonging to Kantiram Doley resulted in complete damage to property worth Rs. 5 lakhs.
It is suspected the fire may have been caused due to short circuit.