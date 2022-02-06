Retd Major Gaurav Arya Praises Assam Police's Women SI Cadets

The Director General of Police (DGP) of Assam Police, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta on Saturday shared a video on social media where women cadets could be seen undergoing training at the North Eastern Police Academy (NEPA).
During the course of their training, women SI candidates could be seen undertaking physical exercises, marching and assembling rifles at the NEPA police training facility in Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi district.
Sharing the video on Twitter, DGP Mahanta wrote in Assamese, “Assam is the land of Kanaklata, it is the land of Mula Gabharu… In that case, why our girls shall be left behind. Marching, physical discipline or handling arms… in every front they are at par. I am presenting this video of all Cadet SI undergoing training at an event in NEPA”.
Notably, the Assam DGP was present at NEPA academy for inspection and an interactive session yesterday. He wrote on Twitter, “Today I am at North Eastern Police Academy (@NEPA_GoI) for inspection and an interactive session with the 579 Cadet SIs of @assampolice , undergoing training and soon to be inducted. Thank you Deepak Kumar IPS, Director, NEPA for the well disciplined fabulous guard of honour.”
Retired Major Gaurav Arya congratulated the Assam Police and conveyed his compliments on Twitter while further sharing the video. He wrote, “My compliments to @DGPAssamPolice for this stellar achievement. Historically, court cases were filed in case of recruitment. This time, there was no dispute. Top talent like MBAs and Engineers chose to join @assampolice & are being trained at North East Police Academy (NEPA).”