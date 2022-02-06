Retd Major Gaurav Arya Praises Assam Police's Women SI Cadets

The Director General of Police (DGP) of Assam Police, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta on Saturday shared a video on social media where women cadets could be seen undergoing training at the North Eastern Police Academy (NEPA).

During the course of their training, women SI candidates could be seen undertaking physical exercises, marching and assembling rifles at the NEPA police training facility in Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi district.

Sharing the video on Twitter, DGP Mahanta wrote in Assamese, “Assam is the land of Kanaklata, it is the land of Mula Gabharu… In that case, why our girls shall be left behind. Marching, physical discipline or handling arms… in every front they are at par. I am presenting this video of all Cadet SI undergoing training at an event in NEPA”.