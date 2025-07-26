"Reveal How Many Evictees Are Indian Citizens or Bangladeshis": Gaurav Gogoi

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Assam government over the ongoing eviction drives in various parts of the state, accusing it of targeting indigenous people without ensuring legal safeguards or rehabilitation.

Addressing the media, Gogoi demanded that the government reveal the citizenship status of all those evicted so far.

“If the government is evicting Indian citizens or indigenous Assamese people, it must provide proper rehabilitation to each and every individual as per the law. If there are illegal Bangladeshi immigrants among those evicted, then they must be deported in accordance with the provisions of the Assam Accord,” Gogoi said.

“But the government must make one thing clear—out of all those who have been evicted, how many are Indian citizens and how many are illegal immigrants? This data should be made public,” he added.

The Congress leader accused the BJP government of using eviction as a political tool while allegedly favouring its own members when it comes to land allocation.

“In the last ten years, whom has the BJP given land to? Only their own family members and close aides,” he alleged. “Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has become a millionaire during this period. This is what they call their success story.”

Gogoi said such actions have exposed the double standards of the ruling party, prompting people across the state to look for a political alternative. “People are watching. They’ve started thinking seriously about change,” he said.

The BJP government has faced growing criticism over its eviction drives, particularly from opposition parties and rights groups, who allege that indigenous and marginalised communities are being displaced without due process or adequate resettlement. However, the state government has maintained that the evictions are being carried out to clear encroached government land and that all legal protocols are being followed.

