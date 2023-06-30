Rhino Skeleton Recovered On Charred Soil at Manas National Park

The incident is a grim reminder of how rhino poaching is still active in the region, even with the relentless efforts of Assam Police which saw the state record zero rhino deaths due to poaching in the calendar year 2022.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had on January 1, 2023 said that no rhino poaching incident took place in the year 2022 in Kaziranga and across the state. Poaching of rhinos was rampant in the past, which has now come down drastically due to stringent surveillance and other elevated security arrangements being put in by the authorities.