Rima Das 'Not a Hero' Receives Special Mention At Berlinale International Film Festival

Acclaimed Assamese filmmakerRima Das has once again brought international attention to regional Indian cinema, with her latest film 'Not a Hero'earning a Special Jury Mention at the Berlinale International Film Festival.

The coming-of-age drama, which premiered globally at the prestigious festival, was showcased in the Generation Kplus section, a competitive strand dedicated to films exploring the perspectives of children and young audiences. In addition to the Special Mention honour, the film was also in contention for the Best Film award in the Generation Kplus Children’s Jury category, marking a significant milestone for Assamese cinema on the global stage.

Production House Expresses Gratitude

The announcement was confirmed by the film’s production banner, Flying River Films, through an official statement shared on social media. The team described the recognition as deeply meaningful, particularly because the film centres on children, their aspirations, and their right to choose their own paths. They thanked the Generation jury, the Berlinale team, and audiences for embracing the story with warmth and sensitivity, calling the honour “beautiful and special.”

Young Cast Share Their Joy

Lead actor Bhuman Bhargav Das, who essays the role of 11-year-old protagonist Mivan, expressed heartfelt excitement over the film’s reception at the festival.

Calling the experience unforgettable, the young actor said he was overwhelmed by the packed screenings and the enthusiastic response from children in the audience. He shared that many young viewers interacted with him after the shows, offering feedback, asking for autographs, and posing for photographs. Witnessing such large theatres and international appreciation for the first time, he said, made the recognition even more meaningful, especially because it signalled that children’s voices and emotions are being heard and valued.

Sukanya Boruah, who portrays Pahi in the film, described her Berlinale debut as surreal. For the newcomer, being part of *Not a Hero* was both a learning experience and a deeply personal journey. She noted that working on the project helped her understand the importance of listening and connecting authentically with children’s perspectives, something she said she will carry with her throughout her career.

A Story of Quiet Resilience

Not a Hero follows Mivan, an 11-year-old boy navigating the emotional turbulence of shifting between rural and urban spaces. The narrative explores themes of displacement, identity, and childhood vulnerability without resorting to melodrama.

Speaking about the film’s central idea in an earlier interaction quoted by international media outlet Variety, Das reflected on her fascination with the unfiltered way children experience the world. She explained that through Mivan’s journey, she sought to capture a space where confusion, resistance, and tenderness naturally coexist. Rather than positioning the child as a triumphant hero, the film presents growth as a quieter, more introspective process shaped by observation, setbacks, patience, and emotional honesty. make a news headline 80 chther nicly andf informative