Ripun Bora Condemns Rahul Gandhi's Disqualification From Lok Sabha

Assam Trinamool Congress President Ripun Bora has condemned the exclusion of MP Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha.

Bora in a statement claimed that this is a complete political vendetta to crush the opposition.

“Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) agenda is to establish only one party rule in India. But whatever they do, they won't succeed. The people of India will give a befitting reply to the BJP in the days to come,” Bora said in the statement.