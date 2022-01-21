Rise In Asymptomatic Covid-19 Cases, Says GMCH Superintendent

The Superintendent of Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Dr. Abhijit Sarma on Friday said that the state was seeing a rapid surge in Covid-19 cases with the number of asymptomatic patients or patients showing minimal symptoms on the rise.

Addressing the press, the GMCH Superintendent said that symptoms like vomiting, headache, stomach ache, and body ache were common symptoms that patients who contracted the virus showed.

While providing an update on the number of patients admitted, he said, “Currently, 320 Covid patients are admitted and undergoing treatment at GMCH. Meanwhile, a further 73 patients are admitted at Sarusajai and 166 are at the Covid ward”.

The GMCH Superintendent also said that it had been observed that among the recorded Covid-19 deaths, most of the patients had some other underlying diseases or conditions.