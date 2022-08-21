Road Mishap Kills 4 Persons in Assam’s Cachar

In a major road mishap, four persons were killed on the spot in Cachar district of Assam on Sunday.

According to sources, a dumper truck and a tempo collided head on at National Highway 6 of Katigara area of Cachar.

The deceased have been identified as Rajan Das, Yasin Ali, Bilal Ahmed and Selim Uddin.

Several others were also injured in the mishap. The injured have been admitted to the hospital for further treatment.

Earlier on August 18, a school girl was left injured after a dumper truck hit her in Baihata Chariali.