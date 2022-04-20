RPF Seizes Contraband Worth Over Rs 26 Lakh In Assam

Contraband goods and narcotics worth approximately Rs 26.52 lakh were recovered by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway from April 12th to 18th, 2022.

During this period, regular checks in trains and stations were conducted. Heroin and brown sugar worth about Rs 14.96 lakh and ganja valued at about Rs 11.56 lakh were recovered, the RPF said.

On April 13, a joint team of RPF and Government Railway Police (GRP) conducted checking at train No. 15669 UP (Nagaland Intercity-Express) at Dibrugarh Railway station and found one suspected person with a backpack.

Upon checking the contents of the backpack, six soap cases containing 78.34 grams of brown sugar worth about Rs 4.96 lakhs were found. The person was arrested soon after.

In another incident, an escorting party of the RPF detected one unclaimed backpack inside Ledo – Guwahati Intercity Express train.

On checking the bag, 5 plastic soap cases containing some brown powdery substance packed in polythene were found. They were later tested to be heroin worth Rs 10 lakh.

Also Read: Assam: Another Paper Mill Employee Dies, Toll Reaches 103