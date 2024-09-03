RPSF Jawan Commits Suicide by Shooting Self in Silchar

In a shocking incident that occurred at the Silchar railway station in Assam’s Cachar district, an RPSF (Railway Protection Special Force) jawan allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday, sources said.
As per sources, the jawan identified as Sanuj Chauhan, shot himself with his service revolver. Chauhan was a resident of Uttar Pradesh.
Sources further said that the jawan was on duty in front of the office of the Deputy Chief Engineer of Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway in Silchar when he suddenly shot himself in the head with his service revolver.
His colleagues, who found him in a critical condition, immediately rushed him to the Silchar Medical College, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival.
The tragic incident has caused a stir at the Silchar railway station. It was revealed that Chauhan had been transferred to Silchar just three days ago from the Lumding office.
Meanwhile, local police have launched an investigation into the case.