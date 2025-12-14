“RSS Has Historic Ties with Muslim League”: MLA Aminul Islam

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Aminul Islam on Sunday made explosive comments regarding individuals caught in the Pakistani espionage network.

Speaking about recent arrests of retired Indian Air Force (IAF) officer Kulendra Sarma, he claimed that “we have seen so many officers from the IAF, BSF, and Army involved with Pakistan. Of those arrested for smuggling with Pakistan, 99 per cent are from the Hindu community. Many from Rajasthanand Gujarat have been caught, and they are linked to the RSS and BJP.”

Islam further alleged, “BJP and RSS members engage in smuggling with Pakistan while consistently maligning Muslims. RSS has long-standing links with the Muslim League.

Those arrested for smuggling with Pakistan should face strict punishment, regardless of whether they are Hindu or Muslim.”

The MLA’s statements came during his visit to Moirabari, where he commented on the recent arrests of individuals allegedly involved with Pakistan, emphasising the need for accountability and action against those collaborating with foreign agents.

