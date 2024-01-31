RTI Activist Uncovers Crores Worth Scam At Darrang DC Office

An over Rs 100 crore scam was unearthed at the office of the district commissioner in Assam's Darrang on Wednesday after an RTI was filed.
As per reports, the name of a contractor, identified as Nibaron Borah, has come up in connection with the entire scam. He has been accused of misappropriation of funds to the tune to Rs 100 crore in the name of GST number.
The District Development Commissioner Pankaj Deka has also been accused of being involved in the crime, with whose help, Borah carried out the scam.
A departmental probe was initiated in the aftermath of the entire incident coming to light. However, even after the probe the department did not make the findings public.
In the inquiry report, contractor Nibaron Borah confessed to all the allegations that were leveled against him. DDC Pankaj Deka was the probing committee's chief officer.
Further allegations claimed that Pankaj Deka tried to brush aside the crime and protect the accused contractor. Moreover, a huge scam was also uncovered in the name of smart board (LCD) supply. Reportedly, a total of Rs 1,75,000 have been embezzled for the purchase of a smart board which is actually worth around Rs 75,000.
Further, extrapolating the scam, Rs 40,24,000 had been siphoned off for a total of 23 such smart boards.
This sums up to around Rs 22 lakh being misappropriated by the same contractor. Not only that, the contractor has also been accused of pilfering lakhs of rupees in the name of installing generators during floods.
As per the allegations, he had demanded Rs 21,66,000 as rent for two generators that he had supplied.
The above information was revealed following an RTI query filed by an activist named Hitesh Deka. He further appealed to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to launch a detailed probe into the incident.