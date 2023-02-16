Assam: Rupahihat MLA Prevents Bura Chapori Eviction Drive

An MLA from Rupahihat of Assam’s Nagaon district on Thursday prevented the ongoing eviction drive to free the Bura Chapori Wildlife Sanctuary from illegal encroachment.

MLA of 85No.Rupahihat LAC Nurul Huda prevented the eviction drive.

MLA Huda is a leader of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC).

The eviction drive launched last Tuesday has been continuing for two days.

Tensions have prevailed at the sites where eviction drive is being carried out.

It may be mentioned that the district administration in Nagaon and Sonitpur had started a drive to free the Bura Chapori Wildlife Sanctuary from illegal encroachments.

The drive started last Tuesday amid heavy security force deployment.

The massive anti-encroachment drive was being carried out to free nearly 1,892 hectares of land from illegal occupation, officials said.

Heavy security was deployed by the district administration to avoid any untoward incident during the eviction drive.

According to the district administration of Sonitpur and Nagaon, huge areas of government land were illegally occupied by encroachers in the area and the administration had already issued notices to the occupying people to vacate the lands.