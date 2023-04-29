Sadin-Pratidin Owner Jayanta Baruah To Be Honored With Damodardev Award 2023

The award will be formally presented to Baruah on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Assam Bilasini, an Assamese vernacular newspaper launched in Majuli back in 1913.

The programme will be held at Auniatia Satra in Majuli on June 3 and June 4, 2023.

The award was constituted in 2012 to honor journalists, litterateur, and scholars for their contribution in their respective fields.

The announcement comes after South-East Asia’s first Braille version of the prestigious Assamese dictionary "Hemkosh" etched its name in the Guinness Book of World Records as the largest bilingual Braille dictionary.

The Braille version of ‘Hemkosh’ was conceptualized and published by Jayanta Baruah after more than 125 years of it’s inception. It is the first Assamese dictionary, edited by Jayanta Baruah’s grandfather, late Hemchandra Baruah, in the 19th century.

This edition of ‘Hemkosh’ comprises of approximately 10,000 pages comprising more than 15 volumes. It is mentionably the first full language dictionary in Braille, after Oxford.

The dictionary was also formally presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi last year.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal were also present at the occasion.