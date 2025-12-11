Safari Ride Ends in Emergency as Kaziranga Elephant Collapses

An elephant engaged in a private safari in the Bagori range ofKaziranga National Parksuddenly fell ill on Thursday, collapsing on the national highway while returning from a safari ride. The elephant, named Swarnamoi, created a partial blockage on the highway as only one side of the road remained open for traffic.

According to veterinarians at the spot, the elephant’s body temperature dropped suddenly, causing her to weaken and fall on the road. “When we first examined her, she was in a critical condition. She was shivering due to a sudden drop in temperature,” said one of the attending veterinarians.

The medical team immediately began treatment on-site, administering injections and supportive medicines. Blood and biological samples have been collected and sent to the laboratory for testing.

The doctors added that Swarnamoi appeared healthy during her last check-up a month ago and had shown no major issues. “We check her every 1.5 months. She had been active, taking part in regular exercise and two safari trips. But due to the severe cold, her temperature dropped today,” the doctor said.

The team, along with the elephant’s Mahout (locally called Mahout), made efforts to help Swarnamoi stand and move her slowly off the highway. She is now showing signs of improvement, although not completely recovered.

The veterinarians have advised that Swarnamoi should not be used for safari rides for at least 7 to 10 days, until she fully regains strength. Training has also been provided to the Mahout on how to care for her during recovery and how to protect her from cold-related stress.

“She is not weak due to food or overall health. It was mainly the cold weather affecting her,” the veterinary team confirmed. Swarnamoi, aged 35, is currently stable and under continuous monitoring.