Sampoornata Abhiyan 2.0 Launched in Barpeta Under Aspirational District Programme

The district-level launch of Sampoornata Abhiyan 2.0 under NITI Aayog’s Aspirational District Programme (ADP) was held on Tuesday at Chayaram Girls’ High School in Barpeta, Assam, marking the beginning of a focused, mission-mode drive to accelerate development outcomes across key sectors.

The programme was formally inaugurated by Barpeta District Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha, who underscored the importance of convergence, coordinated implementation and active community participation in achieving measurable progress under the campaign.

Sampoornata Abhiyan 2.0 aims to ensure saturation of critical development indicators in priority areas such as health, nutrition, education, agriculture and livelihoods, strengthening last-mile delivery through a time-bound and outcome-oriented approach.

As part of the launch event, department-specific stalls were inaugurated to showcase ongoing schemes and services, while a pledge ceremony was organised in which participating departments and frontline workers reaffirmed their commitment to achieving the objectives of the campaign.

Officials also interacted with field-level implementers to review preparedness, improve coordination and address logistical challenges, signalling the start of an intensive implementation phase under the Aspirational District Programme in Barpeta.

The event was attended by the District Development Commissioner, Additional District Commissioners, Heads of Departments, Block Development Officers, development partners, and frontline functionaries, including ANMs, ASHAs, Anganwadi Workers and Pashu Sakhis, who play a key role in delivering services at the grassroots level.