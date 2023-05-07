Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty to Receive Parag Kumar Das Journalism Award 2023

The Parag Kumar Das Journalism Award 2023 will be conferred on veteran Journalist Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty. This was announced during a press conference at the Guwahati Press Club on Sunday.
The award carries a cash prize of Rs 25,000, a citation and a memento. The award ceremony is scheduled to take place on May 17.
Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty is currently the National Affairs Editor with the digital news publication of news agency ‘The Wire’.
The Parag Kumar Das Journalism Award was instituted in honor of the fearless journalist Parag Kumar Das, who lost his life while fighting for the truth. The award aims to recognize and encourage journalists who work tirelessly to uncover the truth and bring it to the public domain.
The announcement of the award has been well-received by the journalistic community, who have praised Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty for her commitment to journalistic ethics and her fearless reporting.