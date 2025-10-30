Santal Students’ Union Rally in Tamulpur Demands ST Status

A massive protest rally was organized in Tamulpur on Thursday by the All Santal Students’ Union (Central Committee) in collaboration with its Tamulpur District Committee, demanding recognition of the Santal community as a Scheduled Tribe, along with land rights and implementation of key clauses of the Adivasi Peace Accord, 2022.

The rally, which began from Late Leho ram Boro Field in the district headquarters and concluded at Motongapara Bareigaon Field, covered a distance of around two kilometres and witnessed the participation of a large number of demonstrators from various parts of the region.

Protesters raised powerful slogans such as “Santal Chhatra Santha Zindabad,” “Grant Us ST Status,” “Our Demands Are Just,” and “Assam Government Is Failing Us.”

One of the protesters demanded, “We demand to know why we still have to fight for our rights. Even after the peace agreement, the Adivasi Accord has not been fully implemented. Our constitutional rights remain unfulfilled.” One of the other protester stated, “We are not outsiders — we belong to Assam. This land is ours too, and we demand our rightful tribal status. The community has every right to live here with dignity and recognition.”

Among the primary demands were the issuance of caste certificates identifying the Santal as an ethnic group, distribution of land pattas, implementation of pending clauses of the Adivasi Accord, appointment of Santali language teachers.

The students’ union reiterated that despite repeated appeals, the government has failed to fulfil its promises to the community.

