Sapnanil Das' Modus Operandi Exposed By Victim Of Trading Scam

A victim of the financial fraud orchestrated by Trading For A Living (TFAL) proprietor Sapnanil Das has come forward to reveal that he was lured by the promise of easy money. The Sipajhar resident has alleged that he came to know about Sapnanil through videos of another content creator named Bhaskar Dutta.
The victim has claimed that Bhaskar Dutta promoted Sapnanil on various occasions in his content. That is how the victim came to know about Sapnanil and his trading odyssey and was enticed by promises of huge returns to invest money through him.
According to the victim, the TFAL owner, who claims to run classes through which he shares his financial knowledge with his students, makes them compulsorily attend live training on how to trade. He allegedly made claims of returns of Rs 1.8 lakhs on initial investment of Rs 1 lakh within a month which lured people in.
The victim of the trading scam further alleged that he was told about Sapnanil's Rs 400 crore company in Nasik. For every broker, there are several sub-brokers in his network. The accused also showed graphical representations of profit and loss statements to entice people.
The man has said that slowly by investing Rs 1-2 lakhs, over time he had invested close to Rs 17 lakhs with Sapnanil. He is also accused of showing fake trading certificates.
The expose against the Sapnanil Das follows his arrest on Tuesday in Guwahati. The police arrested him on charges of taking people's money to invest in stock markets after interrogating him for hours. This comes amid heightened interest of authorities in the wake of investment scams surfacing across Assam. DB Stock Broking's Dipankar Barman and another individual named Bishal Phukan are involved in similar scams.
Sapnanil has been accused of raking in people's money to invest in the stock market through online trading platforms. He was detained by the police from Guwahati's Beltola on Monday.
"TFAL is a community where I teach people of assam about financial market,the goal is to build a better community of trading and investing and to prove that trading is not gambling,this community will help everyone,so that we can grow together and get learning about financial market in a very easy way," reads his website.