Sarbananda Sonowal Pays Tribute to Aideu Handique on Her Death Anniversary

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday paid tribute to the first Assamese film actress Aideu Handique on her death anniversary.

Sharing a video of the actress, the Union Minister tweeted, “She was an example of women's strength through her lifelong sacrifice and courage. She has made a new history by paving the way for women to act in Assamese films. The first heroine of Assamese cinema, the great Aideu Handique, is remembered on her death anniversary today.”

It may be mentioned that she was the first actress in the industry of Assamese film who starred at Joymoti (1935) directed by Jyoti Prasad Agarwala.

She was born in the year 1920 at Pani Dihingiya in Golaghat to Nilambar Handique and Malakhi Handique.