Sarbananda Sonowal Lays Foundation of Assam's Second Ayurvedic College

Union Minister of Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal laid the foundation stone for Assam’s second Ayurvedic College in Dudhnoi on Monday.
The Union Minister also laid the foundation stones for two 50-bedded AYUSH hospitals in Kokrajhar and Baksa virtually on the same occasion.
The new Ayurvedic College in Dudhnoi will be developed with an estimated cost of Rs 70 crore. It will have an intake capacity of 100 students for the undergraduate course (BAMS). Provisions have been made to start the postgraduate courses later on, the release said.
The campus will also have a herbal garden along with a manufacturing unit of ayurvedic medicines.
On the other hand, the 50-bed integrated Ayush hospitals in Kokrajhar and Baksa will be developed at an investment of Rs 30 crore. The college will have one G+3 College building, one boy’s hostel, one girls hostel, staff quarter, principal’s quarter, among other equipment, furniture, books etc. The state PWD will be executing agency and will be completed within 30 months.
Sonowal asserted that the central government is committed to build a robust healthcare delivery system in the country, which is rich with integrated modern and traditional forms of medicine, aimed at holistic care of people.
Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said, “Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, Assam is reaping benefits of the many welfare initiatives transforming the lives of the people and enriching their quality of daily lives. Our traditional form of medicine remained neglected under the Congress governments, leading to its obscurity, until Narendra Modi ji took charge. Modi ji revamped the traditional form of medicine, with its rich legacy, and empowered it to become a force to reckon with.”
“It is a privilege that we can extend the legacy of Lok Priya Gopinath Bordoloi’s respect for Ayurveda with this new Ayurvedic College. After 1948, when Bordoloi Dangoriya gave Assam its first Ayurvedic College in Guwahati, we will now have a second college of Ayurveda in Dudhnoi, after an unfortunate hiatus of 76 years. Under the inspiring leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji, we remain committed to build a robust healthcare delivery system in the country, which is rich with an integrated modern and traditional forms of medicine, aimed at holistic care of the people towards building a Swastha Bharat, the very foundation on which we will achieve the vision of Modi ji to become Viksti Bharat," he added.