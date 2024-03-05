Sarbananda Sonowal Lays Foundation of Assam's Second Ayurvedic College

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said, “Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, Assam is reaping benefits of the many welfare initiatives transforming the lives of the people and enriching their quality of daily lives. Our traditional form of medicine remained neglected under the Congress governments, leading to its obscurity, until Narendra Modi ji took charge. Modi ji revamped the traditional form of medicine, with its rich legacy, and empowered it to become a force to reckon with.”

“It is a privilege that we can extend the legacy of Lok Priya Gopinath Bordoloi’s respect for Ayurveda with this new Ayurvedic College. After 1948, when Bordoloi Dangoriya gave Assam its first Ayurvedic College in Guwahati, we will now have a second college of Ayurveda in Dudhnoi, after an unfortunate hiatus of 76 years. Under the inspiring leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji, we remain committed to build a robust healthcare delivery system in the country, which is rich with an integrated modern and traditional forms of medicine, aimed at holistic care of the people towards building a Swastha Bharat, the very foundation on which we will achieve the vision of Modi ji to become Viksti Bharat," he added.