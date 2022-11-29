Sarbananda Sonowal Inaugurates SBI's Regional Business Office In Tinsukia

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday inaugurated the regional business office of State Bank of India in Tinsukia and ceremonially handed over loan sanction papers to self-help groups (SHGs) in the area.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said, "Tinsukia district is an important district of Assam in terms of industry and business. The regional business office of State Bank of India has been set up with the aim of speeding up and expanding banking operations in the district."

He said that he was happy to inaugurate the office and hopeful that the office would play a significant role in empowering the youth, women and accelerating the economy of the district. "I would like to thank State Bank of India for setting up this special office for public benefit."