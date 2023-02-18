Sarbananda Sonowal Visits Majuli-Jorhat Bridge Construction Site

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal visited the contruction site of Jorhat-Majuli bridge over the mighty Brahmaputra River on Saturday.

He visited to take stock of the work in progress of the bridge.

In February 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the bridge project across the River Brahmaputra.

For people living on Majuli Island, the 2-lane major bridge including approaches over the Brahmaputra River between Majuli (Kamalabari) and Jorhat (Nimati Ghat) (6.8 km) on NH-715K costing Rs 925.47 crore is being constructed.

Sonowal urged officials and engineers associated with the project to expedite the construction of the sub-structure of the bridge.

"PM Narendra Modi ji has laid great emphasis on transforming the transportation sector of Assam and the North East. I believe that the long-awaited Jorhat-Majuli bridge will open a new horizon in this direction," Sonowal said.

(with inputs from ANI)