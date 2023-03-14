Sattriya Exponents Dipjyoti-Dipankar Presented Ustad Bismillah Khan Youth Award

Sattriya exponents from Assam Dipjyoti Das and Dipankar Arandhara popularly known as Dipjyoti-Dipankar have been presented with the Ustad Bismillah Khan Youth Award by Sangeet Natak Akademy of the Government of India.

The duo has brought glory to Assam by giving workshops and performing in various parts of England for nearly a month.

They performed their first show at the Consulate General of India Birmingham on February 20. The second show titled "Nritya Nirmali" was performed at Navnat Center in Hayes, where all the audience gave a standing ovation and praised Dipjyoti-Dipankar for their Satriya dance performance.

On February 26, they performed workshops and events in Essex. Further, they gave a demonstration lecture on Satriya dance by performing Satriya dance workshops and Dashavatar dance on the International Mother Language Day organized by the Indians there.

Dipjyoti-Deepankar performed at the prestigious Nehru Center of The High Commission of India in London on March 2. Various foreign spectators attended the event. Everyone in the audience praised the two artists and discussed Satriya dance with the audience for about an hour.

The event featured various dance performances by Chino Kishore, a student of Dipjyoti-Dipankar, Devarchana , Parineeti, Pallavi, Junmani , Madhusmita and Anahita.

The two dancers have dedicated their lives to the culture of the two great sages.

The dancing duo had established a school named Manikanchan Kala Manjari in Beltola, Guwahati in 2008 and many students have graduated from this school with distinction and have performed Sattriya dance in different parts of India.