"Save Dora Beel": Kamrup Communities Raise Voice Against Ecological Disruption

Dora Beel, a vast wetland situated in Assam's Kamrup district, witnessed a strong demonstration of environmental awareness and grassroots activism on the occasion of World Environment Day on Thursday.

Advertisment

The day was celebrated on the banks of Dora Beel, under the initiative of the DVGR (Village Grazing Reserve) Protection Committee. The program began with a tree plantation drive led by Ashwini Majumdar, President of the Committee; Maheshwar Thakuria, a retired teacher; and Jogendra Kumar, President of the South Kamrup Kumar Sammilan.

The event was attended by residents of villages surrounding Dora Beel, and several community leaders delivered speeches addressing the gathering. Among the speakers were Ashwini Majumdar (President of the Protection Committee), Kanak Chandra Das (Secretary), Nizamuddin Ahmed, and Jogendra Kumar (President of the South Kamrup Kumar Sammilan). In their speeches, the speakers highlighted the significance and necessity of observing Environment Day and emphasized the importance of preserving the natural integrity of Dora beel and the adjoining grazing lands for the sake of the region's biodiversity and the future of indigenous communities—such as cattle herders, farmers, fishermen, traditional artisans, and the general public.

The speakers also strongly criticised the government's reported plan to release 150 bighas of protected land from the Dora Beel wetland, a vital ecological area, for industrial use. The land is reportedly being prepared for handover to AIIDC Limited for the construction of a logistics park by M/s New Kolkata International Development Private Limited. The speakers condemned this move and warned of the environmental and socio-economic consequences of such development.

Residents present at the event also expressed firm opposition to the industrial project, stating that they would never allow such a development to take place on the grazing lands and pledged to resist it by all means necessary.

At the end of the event, participants held placards and raised slogans such as "Save Dora Beel", "Protect the Grazing Fields".

On behalf of the Committee, a call was issued to every resident around Dora Beel to rise above political affiliations, ideologies, and personal interests, and to unite for the shared green future of both nature and humanity.

ALOS READ: Renewed Disquiet Surrounding ‘Dora Beel’ A Heritage Wetland Of Kamrup District